Submission ID: 2250
Date Found May 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Olivia
Street or Road Nc-87 south median
Closest Major Intersection Olive Farm road
Finder's Name Kathleen
Finder's email K.donnellyx@gmail.com
Zip 28314
Primary Phone (360) 690-5077
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Aussie mix
Markings Golden brown with black muzzle, light brown/blonde chest
Predominant Color Golden brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Rainbow
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
