UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG SAFELY RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 1982
Date Found August 25, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Stornoway Drive
Closest Major Intersection Edinboro Drive
Finder's Name Bill DeSoto
Finder's email pgraham_27244@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 884-5471
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Retriever
Markings Gold with pale face
Predominant Color Gold/yellow
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red with white bones
