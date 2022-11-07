UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2862
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 10:41 am
Date Found November 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Joel Road
Closest Major Intersection Joel rd and Niagara-Carthage Rd
Finder's Name Damien Mazzetti
Finder's email Damienmazzetti@outlook.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (407) 470-5536
Alternate phone (484) 883-0770
Additional Comments We found a GSD puppy, female, with sunflower collar, yellow buckle and no tags. Friendly dog, hungry and thirsty.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd dog
Markings Black
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Sunflower pattern
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA
