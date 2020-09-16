Submission ID: 2000
Date Found September 15, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Thunder Rd and HWY 1 near Addor
Street or Road Prosperity Lane
Closest Major Intersection Thunder Rd and Hwy 1
Finder's Name Russ Langford
Finder's email tats_balls@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 987-3353
Alternate phone (910) 331-0359
Additional Comments German Shepherd mix, Male, fixed, approximately 1-2 years old. Very gentle and sweet boy dog showed up in my yard today. He had a collar and flea collar on, but has mange and is pretty skinny. He's been roughing it for awhile it seems. Had a torn piece of nylon cord attached to his collar.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unk
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings Tri color
Predominant Color black
2nd Color brown
3rd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
