Submission ID: 2429
Date Found October 18, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road 130 Mount Pleasant Lane
Finder's Name Shelby croft
Finder's email slc09713@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (757) 404-3884
Alternate phone (317) 653-0485
Additional Comments Found male, German Shepard
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard
Markings N/a
Predominant Color Black, tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
