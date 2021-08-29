UPDATE: DOG WAS FOUND
Date Found August 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Found in Vass across from Tractor Supply
Street or Road Southern dunes drive
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 1
Finder's Name Stephanie Gerace
Finder's email sgerace102@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (310) 293-4070
Additional Comments Older shepherd named Hammer found wandering. Has obvious hip problems and has a hard time walking. Tag says owners name is Rachel. Called and left several messages
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name (if known) Hammer
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Black / tan
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
Coat of Pet Long
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black with silver studs
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Hammer
