UPDATE: HOME
Submission ID: 2372
Date Found September 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Highland Trails, Southern Pines
Street or Road South Glenwood Trail
Closest Major Intersection Indiana and Fort Bragg Road
Finder's Name Kerry Alfrey
Finder's email kerry@beourguesttravelcompany.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 638-5131
Alternate phone (901) 639-3553
Additional Comments German shepherd found at Lake McPhaul in Highland Trails. No collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings German Shepherd
Predominant Color Black and brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.