Submission ID: 2231
Date Found May 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Highland Trails neighborhood, Southern Pines
Street or Road Duncan Ct
Closest Major Intersection Indiana and Ft Bragg Blvd
Finder's Name Lori
Finder's email lori.smith101@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (253) 861-0204
Alternate phone (910) 684-8675
Additional Comments Sweet girl. Wearing an electric fence collar. Name tag reads Kati.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Kati
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd
Markings Brown with Black nose
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red white and blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Kati
