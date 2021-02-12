Submission ID: 2152
Date Found February 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Fayetteville
Street or Road Hwy 401
Finder's Name Dan Farrell
Finder's email dan@jandkbuilders.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 684-0648
Additional Comments At Cumberland Co Animal Shelter, no microchip, wearing a collar, male, rabies tag revealed his name is Juice
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Juice
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd
Markings Black and tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red and black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag
