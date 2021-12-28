Submission ID: 2496
Date Found December 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Finder's Name Sarah
Finder's email sjholzer@ncsu.edu
Primary Phone (919) 961-3497
Additional Comments Took dog to the vet to check for chip, chip is present but not registered. Went to the sheriffs office and 2 local shelters and all were closed. Knocked door to door in the area the dog was found with no recognition of dog. Dropped dog off at generous local resident who had room to board him until owner is found.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard
Markings Red collar and harness
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Red
