UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2308
Date Found July 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) McIntosh Rd/Vass Carthage Rd
Street or Road Hennings Place
Closest Major Intersection Union Church Rd/Vass Carthage Rd
Finder's Name MJ Child
Finder's email mjsonlychild@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 709-4262
Additional Comments nursing german shephard
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shephard
Markings Tan/Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.