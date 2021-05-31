Submission ID: 2254
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found May 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen shepherds trail
Closest Major Intersection Shepard’s trail road
Finder's Name Candice
Finder's email CandiceGilrane@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (619) 517-3243
Additional Comments My neighbor found posting on behalf
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepard
Markings Brown tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Red collar
