Submission ID: 2403
Date Found October 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Saunders BLVD
Closest Major Intersection Ray’s Mill Park
Finder's Name Christine Fox
Finder's email cfox205@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (706) 410-0818
PROOF OF OWNERSHIP REQUIRED TO CLAIM (Vet records, photos, etc)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Tan, brown, black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
