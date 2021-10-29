UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found October 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen/Ashley Heights
Street or Road Nc-211 between Ashley Heights and Aberdeen
Finder's Name Katie
Finder's email Katiejyeager@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (650) 590-0294
Additional Comments Knows a few commands.
Animal Name (if known) No collar
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
Coat of Pet Medium
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
