Found Pet Report Submission
Submission ID: 2027
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found October 15, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Hwy 211 by Harris Teeter, West End, NC
Finder's Name Vanguard Veterinary Hospital
Finder's email vvhadmin@vanguardvh.org
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 420-2902
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings white underneath addomen and on muzzle
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
