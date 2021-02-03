Submission ID: 2138
Date Found February 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) 7 Lakes North, West End, NC
Street or Road Firetree Lane
Closest Major Intersection Found near firetree and pinewood lane
Finder's Name carol west
Finder's email caro11yn@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (630) 390-8026
Alternate phone (630) 340-7466
Additional Comments Beagle, female. Very friendly. No collar. Recently had puppies.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Black, Brown and White, typical Beagle markings
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.