UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES
Date Found December 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Shell Gas Station Robbins
Street or Road 13028 Rt 24/27
Closest Major Intersection Rt 24/27 and Rt 705
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910-947-2858
Additional Comments I found him crossing Rt 24/27 on Monday afternoon at 4pm. He has a cut on his back right leg. He looks like he is someone's dog (well fed and sociable). He was friendly and let me pick him up. He's such a sweet boy. If his owner does not claim him I will assist in food/medical cost if someone can take care of him. I would take him myself if I didn't already have a dog and cat. Please help this sweet boy find his Christmas miracle.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mini Doberman Pinscher
Markings He has a small bit of white fur on the back of his neck.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
