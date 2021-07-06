Submission ID: 2286
Date Found July 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Eagle Springs
Street or Road Poplar Ridge Rd
Finder's Name kenneth mccandless
Finder's email kenswoodworking@aol.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone (910) 673-7333
Alternate phone (910) 638-3379
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal dog
Breed dachshound mix
Markings two different color eys
Predominant Color brown
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
