Submission ID: 2127
Date Found January 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron, NC
Street or Road Old US # 1
Closest Major Intersection 24/27 NC Hwy
Finder's Name Jonathan Thomas
Finder's email sarahmqueen@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 638-5045
Additional Comments Brown dachshund, found near Cameron School ball field.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Dachshund
Markings None
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
