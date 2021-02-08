Submission ID: 2142
Date Found February 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Closest Major Intersection Near Carolina Rd and Hwy 211
Finder's Name ROY E FRADY
Finder's email rfrady@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (253) 203-5555
Additional Comments I had a dog wander into my yard. It appears to be a hunting dog. If you know anyone missing this dog, she is sweet and energetic. I am not selling the dog. Trying to find the owner before she has to be turned over to animal control. She was found off of 211 South of Aberdeen, near Kolcraft.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings Red-brown spots with a red nose
Predominant Color White
2nd Color brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
