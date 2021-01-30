Submission ID: 2135
Date Found January 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage NC
Street or Road Dowd rd
Finder's Name Bee
Finder's email Blendi.rife@gmail.com
Primary Phone (407) 625-0651
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Corgi
Markings Black, white, brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
