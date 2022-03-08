Submission ID: 2565
Date Found March 07, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Hickory
Closest Major Intersection McNeill St
Finder's Name Christy Davidson
Finder's email Christy_davidson@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919) 917-8589
Additional Comments I do not have the dog. It came up McNeill St and turned on hickory. Long tan and white wearing a blue collar. He was trotting and looking from side to side. I couldn't get to him before he was down the street due to crossing traffic.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Collie/Shepard?
Markings Blue collar
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
