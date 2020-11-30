Submission ID: 2077
Date Found November 27, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage, NC 28327
Street or Road Bethlehem Church Rd
Closest Major Intersection Bethlehem Church Rd
Finder's Name Natalie
Finder's email nataliekmedina@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone (910) 975-6563
Additional Comments Please feel free to contact me if you know of this dog. Proof of ownership is required (such as pictures of her).
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Collie mix
Markings White face, legs, tip of tail. Tan splashed around. Bright Blue eyes!
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
3rd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
