Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.