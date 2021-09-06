UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED
Submission ID: 2362
Date Found September 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Vass Carthage Rd
Closest Major Intersection Dick's Hill Road
Finder's Name Greg Peterson
Finder's email gapeterson@mail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 992-8306
Additional Comments Dog has been seen running around our property for the last week/
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labrador Retriever
Markings All chocolate
Predominant Color Chocolate
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yellow tag - can't see any markings on it.
