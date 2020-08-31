UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 1986
Date Found August 30, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road Murray Hill Road
Finder's Name Hayli Wilson
Finder's email hd_wilson7@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (706) 424-8014
Additional Comments Found running on Murray Hill Road, Southern Pines, NC with another large dog. No collar. No microchip. Very friendly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal dog
Breed Chihuahua mix
Markings black markings on face. White on chest.
Predominant Color tan
2nd Color black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
