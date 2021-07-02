Submission ID: 2283
Date Found June 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sanford
Street or Road Edwards Rd
Closest Major Intersection Edwards Rd/ Lemon Springs
Finder's Name Moore Humane Society
Finder's email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 947-2631
Additional Comments Found on the side of the road of Edwards Rd & Lemon Springs intersection.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua Mix
Markings None ( Cherry eye)
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
