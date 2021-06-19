Submission ID: 2272
Date Found June 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) CARTHAGE
Street or Road Summit St
Closest Major Intersection Between Monroe St and Glendon-Carthage Rd
Finder's Name Amber Rockwell
Finder's email arockwell1116@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (757) 309-6525
Alternate phone (910) 381-6483
Additional Comments In my home, crated with food and water. I bet this sweet girl is missed dearly right now. Looks well cared for and has a spay tattoo.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua mix
Markings Brown/Brindle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Harness
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.