Submission ID: 2224
Date Found April 21, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst, NC
Street or Road 205 Page Road
Closest Major Intersection Pinehurst Medical Clinic East
Finder's Name Macy Anderson
Finder's email macy1130@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (936) 355-1655
Alternate phone (910) 235-3140
Additional Comments Found. Microchipped, no info in chip. Very friendly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Cotton
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Tan ear
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red/black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name tag and rabies tag
