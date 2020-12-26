Submission ID: 2099
Date Found December 25, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst/West End
Street or Road 15-501
Closest Major Intersection Christ Community Church
Finder's Name Brittany
Finder's email brittnicole713@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (850) 896-7915
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown, chihuahua/pincher mix
Markings Black and brown
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
