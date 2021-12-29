Submission ID: 2497
Date Found December 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen NC
Street or Road Roseland Rd
Closest Major Intersection Bachelor Farm Rd
Finder's Name Christine Spence
Finder's email christinespence391@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 773-0944
Alternate phone (910) 986-4768
Additional Comments Sweet brown and white Chihuahua past injury on left eye male
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
