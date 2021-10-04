UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2401
Date Found October 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) South of Foxfire on Hoffman Rd
Street or Road Hoffman Rd
Finder's Name Bryce Averell
Finder's email Bryceaverell009@gmail.com
Primary Phone (443) 537-0041
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hunting dog
Markings White with brown/tan ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown/gold spots
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Neon orange
