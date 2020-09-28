Submission ID: 2013
Date Found September 27, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage, NC
Street or Road Heroin rd
Closest Major Intersection 15/501 & Lamms Grove rd
Finder's Name Marlie Faircloth
Finder's email marlie.desi1973@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 635-7438
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bully mix
Markings White chest, paws, brindle
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
