Submission ID: 2207
Date Found March 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass/cameron
Street or Road Cypress church rd
Closest Major Intersection Baker, Byrd, 690 lobelia
Finder's Name Lani
Finder's email Lanicgross@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (360) 970-5161
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepard mix
Markings Brown white spots
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
