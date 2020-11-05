Submission ID: 2048
Date Found November 04, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) St Andrews Drive/Pinehurst
Street or Road St Andrews Dr
Closest Major Intersection St. Andrews and Wilson
Finder's Name Grant Piper
Finder's email Grant.specialized@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (269) 207-9709
Alternate phone (260) 316-5853
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings Na
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) NA
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.