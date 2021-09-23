UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found September 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Old river
Closest Major Intersection Underwood
Finder's Name Christine
Finder's email thegarton5@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (910) 986-2159
Additional Comments Found with orange harness
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Orange
