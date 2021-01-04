Submission ID: 2112
Date Found January 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road 5100 Block of NC 24-27 Hwy
Closest Major Intersection Scott Rd
Finder's Name Shawn Smith
Finder's email Shawn.m.smith001@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 584-2931
Additional Comments Dog was roaming my property with no collar barked then ran off
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
