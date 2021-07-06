UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY BACK HOME
Date Found July 04, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) JACKSON SPRINGS
Street or Road CAMPBELL DR.
Closest Major Intersection Derby Rd and Campbell Drive
Finder's Name Michael P Gash
Finder's email michaelgash123@outlook.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 710-6934
Upload Photo File uploaded
Type of Animal Small dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Brown and tan
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
