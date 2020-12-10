Submission ID: 2084
Date Found December 10, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Southern Pines Golf Club
Closest Major Intersection Morgantown and Country Club Cir
Finder's Name Jennifer
Finder's email jenshaheen@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (484) 544-9649
Additional Comments Super timid, wouldn't come close, noise scared her away and she sprinted away into a field. Looks like she recently gave birth. She ate food, took a treat, and drank water though.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier Mix
Markings Brown and White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
