Submission ID: 2309
Date Found July 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass/Carthage near Crystal Lake Post Office
Street or Road Camp Easter Rd
Closest Major Intersection Camp Easter Rd and Airport Road
Finder's Name Laura
Finder's email ldcowdrey@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (949) 632-0980
Additional Comments Young male. Found w/ Blue harness, but no collar or microchip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull Terrier
Markings White tip on tail and black patch over left eye
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.