Submission ID: 2166
Date Found February 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Highfalls
Street or Road Frieson Rd - High Falls UMC
Closest Major Intersection River Rd & Hwy 22
Finder's Name Misty Hallberg
Finder's email mistyhallberg@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 464-3217
Alternate phone (910) 464-3217
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitt mix
Markings White front legs, patches on back
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
