Submission ID: 2559
Date Found March 02, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road N Ashe and E Pennsylvania Ave
Closest Major Intersection May St
Finder's Name Sophia Jaramillo
Finder's email chopazamora@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 733-1526
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mixed with Pitbull
Markings White spot
Predominant Color Dark brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
