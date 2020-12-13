UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2089
Date Found December 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Joel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Joel and Norris
Finder's Name Jill
Finder's email jscalio29@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (410) 490-6579
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown breed
Markings Brown, white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green
