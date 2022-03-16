Submission ID: 2573
Date Found March 16, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Closest Major Intersection Corner of West Maine Ave and Leak Street
Finder's Name Jessica Wells
Finder's email Jessica.l.wells@hotmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 691-4962
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Collie mix
Markings Mottled white and brown face
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
