Submission ID: 2104
Date Found December 24, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage NC
Street or Road Heritage Farm Rd
Closest Major Intersection Vass-Carthage Rd
Finder's Name Connie Adee
Finder's email adeej0117@outlook.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 722-8008
Alternate phone (910) 916-1007
Additional Comments Has been running with a White Pyrenees couldn't catch him but he does come to eat food. The chihuahua is very friendly and does come inside and hang out! Is safe until owners are found! He's very sweet and loving and good around other dogs! Someone must be missing him!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Not sure We have been calling him stewy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings N/A
Predominant Color ReddishBrown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue also has a grey flea collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
