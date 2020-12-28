Found Dog Carthage

Submission ID: 2104

Date Found December 24, 2020

Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage NC

Street or Road Heritage Farm Rd

Closest Major Intersection Vass-Carthage Rd

Finder's Name Connie Adee

Finder's email adeej0117@outlook.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone (910) 722-8008

Alternate phone (910) 916-1007

Additional Comments Has been running with a White Pyrenees couldn't catch him but he does come to eat food. The chihuahua is very friendly and does come inside and hang out! Is safe until owners are found! He's very sweet and loving and good around other dogs! Someone must be missing him!

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name (if known) Not sure We have been calling him stewy

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Chihuahua

Markings N/A

Predominant Color ReddishBrown

2nd Color White

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Long

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Blue also has a grey flea collar

Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags

