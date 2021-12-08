Submission ID: 2482
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pine bluff and Southern Pines
Street or Road Hey US 1
Closest Major Intersection None
Finder's Name Gloria Quinn
Finder's email Pomsmoky2@gmail.com
Zip 27834
Primary Phone (252) 341-0665
Alternate phone (252) 341-4865
Additional Comments Dog was in the middle of the hwy standing in traffic and wouldn’t get off the road. She was terrified and I was afraid she was going to be killed. I coaxed the dog off the hwy and I didn’t feel right just leaving here on that hwy in fear she would be killed. She seems to be well behaved with people and doesn’t seem to like other animals. She seems to have or is someone’s dog because she has some basic commands down.
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bulldog mix
Markings White and brown
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
