UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES, CARTHAGE, AS OF 8/2
Submission ID: 3957
Date Lost August 01, 2022
Area/Town Lost southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1575 w pennsylvaniva ave
Closest Major Intersection Midland rd/ Pennsylvania ave area
Owner's Full Name Craig Ingram
Email maestro379@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-692-5935
Additional Comments Lost dog,,looks to be a boxer mix..Dicromatic eye color one lite grey eye,the other brown eye .Southen Pines NC Midland Rd/ Pennsylvania ave area,,Friendly,,belongs to someone,,No collar found this morning in our back yard. Common circumstances Pet owners of Knollwood Golf course area Pets get out and get lost,,,call 910-692-5935
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name N/a
Type of Animal Dog canine
Breed Boxer Mix
Markings Rust brown,white,,,clipped ears,,dicromatic eye color one lite grey the other eye brown
Predominant Color Rust brown
2nd Color white
Age of Pet ?
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) N/a
Collar I.D. Tag(s) n\a
