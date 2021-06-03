Submission ID: 2259
Date Found May 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road Tella Dr
Finder's Name Aimee
Finder's email aimee.lhedges@outlook.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 689-6560
Additional Comments Brown and black dog, no tag or collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black mouth Kur mix, possibly
Markings brown on middle of nose
Predominant Color brown
2nd Color black
3rd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
