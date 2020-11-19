Submission ID: 2070
Date Found November 18, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Donathan drive
Closest Major Intersection Highway 24/27
Finder's Name Samantha Reynolds
Finder's email shumphreys93@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 783-8906
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix breed
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Gray
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
