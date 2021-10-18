Submission ID: 2421
Date Found October 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Illinois
Closest Major Intersection Bennet
Finder's Name SPPD
Finder's email Blmay64@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 263-6180
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bulldog mix
Markings Spotted
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black collar with black leash
